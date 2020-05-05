Who doesn’t love a parade?
That’s exactly what staff at Brookdale Sandy Springs was thinking when they decided to host one Friday in its parking lot in Maryville. The 90 residents have been quarantined for weeks due to COVID-19 and unable to make physical contact with family and friends.
Bobbie Fling, director of sales and marketing, said emails went out on April 27, giving details about the parade. Families were invited to decorate their vehicles, ride along in costume, hoist balloons on their vehicles and deliver smiles.
The 90 residents at Brookdale were allowed to sit outside, distancing themselves eight feet apart. They all also wore masks, Fling said.
“It was amazing,” she said of the experience. “There were 84 vehicles that participated.” Those included two boats, a golf cart, several pickup trucks and cars. Some brought their pets for the drive-up event, Fling said.
Visitors haven’t been allowed inside the facility for weeks, Fling explained. She said some family and friends have stopped by and come to the windows to check on their loved ones. The parade was a way to connect in a safe way while the facility is still not open to the outside.
To ensure safety, no one was allowed out of their vehicle.
“We even had a family drive all the way from Jonesboro, Arkansas, and another one came here from Kentucky,” Fling said. She said the parade lasted about 30 minutes. In addition, members of the Maryville Police Department, Fire Department and Blount County Sheriff’s Office joined in, too.
“It was very emotional,” she described. “Everyone had tears in their eyes.”
In addition to the parade, residents were treated to ice cream. There was a bubble machine present and music was part of the festivities. Brookdale is a senior living community that provides assisted living and memory care.
Fling said her facility just wanted to do something for its residents. it was a perfect day, she said.
