Maybe it was because he already had told so many people he was going to do it and backing out would have meant telling all of them how months of preparation hadn’t been enough.
There was also this dog in the boat, ears up, expecting an adventure.
Whatever propelled Kim Trevathan, a Maryville College professor, ahead that second day of spring 2018 probably only made sense to himself, as this experienced outdoorsman took on the 652 miles that is the Tennessee River — one paddle stroke at a time.
He had conquered it before, after all. Trevathan boarded his canoe back in August 1998 to paddle the entire length of the river, headed downstream. It took him 36 days. His dog Jasper was along for the ride.
Then on March 15, 2018, Trevathan craved a new challenge. He would start in Paducah, Kentucky, and paddle the 652 miles again, but this time upstream all the way to Knoxville. Most of the time he paddled forward, he wrote, like “a human windmill.”
“Who does that?” “Why?” and “You’re crazy” were some of the responses he got before, during and after. Trevathan is the only one who can answer. In the end, he did complete the journey, with a new dog, Maggie, by his side and plenty of stories to share.
Those tales of adventure are now weaved into a book, “Against the Current: Paddling Upstream on the Tennessee River.” Publisher is University of Tennessee Press. His first book about his life on the Tennessee River is called “Paddling the Tennessee River: A Voyage on Easy Water.”
There wasn’t anything easy about this trek.
“Truly, I did not know if I could do this or not,” Trevathan revealed. “I was not lying. I thought about quitting the first day. It was so bad, so cold and windy and rainy. I don’t think my friend could have even found me that first day to pick me up, the way the river was there.”
In the book, Trevathan is brutally honest, writing that if he had known what the first five miles would be like, he never would have launched on that particular day, or maybe not at all.
“Nothing I’d done, or read or heard prepared me for what awaited me,” he wrote in the first chapter. He met a fisherman in a johnboat who told him, “I thought I was the crazy one.”
Getting past that first day was an achievement. Trevathan was 59 at the time and said the 20 years between his Tennessee River trips were felt all over his body. He began calling himself an old geezer and wondered if maybe he should have attached a motor to his canoe; he didn’t and feels good about it.
Doing it his way
Canoes are old school, Trevathan writes in the book. He said the very nature of being the propeller made him learn so much more about wind, waves and weather. “I was close enough to the water to smell it, to reach out and touch it,” he wrote.
People who have read “Against the Current” like the short chapters, the humor with which Trevathan guides them along and his honesty. Trevathan said one reviewer called it “an absurd adventure.”
“I like that,” he admitted. “I like people to get a sense of that.”
Readers of this latest book will learn about puppy Maggie’s shocking adventure locking through Pickwick Dam. In all, this duo would navigate nine dams, but it was Pickwick where Trevathan thought Maggie was done for.
The dog just wanted to hug the lock operator, who stood 15 feet above them. Trevathan said.
“She put her paws on the wall and pushed the boat away until she plopped into the water,” Trevathan said. At one point, she was swimming out the lock doors and into Pickwick Lake. That is until Trevathan caught her and lifted her by the jacket, back into the boat.
where’d she go?
Maggie certainly made the trip even more challenging than a solo jaunt. One day while on land, she simply took off and was gone for two hours. Trevathan said he was sure she was gone forever. Upon her return, Maggie was on a long leash.
Days of torrential rain, cool temperatures and the challenges of just finding a place to camp, are all chronicled in the pages of the book. Friends met up with him along the way, sharing beer and cheeseburgers and offering their best ‘you can do it’ encouragement.
There was a host of stranger encounters. Trevathan stopped and talked to a Vietnam veteran on the water. Maggie jumped in his boat to say hello. Recreational boaters looked at Trevathan like he was insane because of his quest, while others envied his moxie.
Trevathan also celebrated a milestone on this trip, his 60th birthday. He would spend the night at Bridgeport Park in Alabama, without incident. It was officially his “entrance into geezerdom,” he wrote. Night fishermen and a very curious 10-year-old kept him entertained.
That was 2018. Trevathan’s book “Against the Current” was just released a few weeks ago. He still loves to canoe, kayak and go fishing. He still lets Maggie come along. And that adventure of three years ago is still fresh in his mind.
“I think I am still recovering,” he said. “Those trips really do me a lot of good, mentally, spiritually and even physically.”
He did lose 25 pounds on the trip and lowered his cholesterol, he said.
The river is the reason
The stories of Maggie’s misadventures, along with the people he met and the challenges of nature are intermixed with Trevathan’s observations about the Tennessee River itself — commercial development along its banks, pollution, lack of tent camping sites and the struggle to even remember minute things from 20 years ago.
“It was like putting a puzzle together, remembering what I saw from the last trip and piecing them together.”
His 1998 trek was launched in August, so this 2018 trips was different in that respect. Spring gave him vast changes in the weather and there were more paddlers versus party boats, he said.
As for the telling of both travels, Trevathan said he has become a better writer in the 20-year interim. He said he thinks about things from the reader’s point of view and knows when to elaborate with detail or move on. He admits to maybe chilling out a little more.
“The first book, I might have gotten in some rants a little more,” he said. ‘Maybe I was a little angrier in that one. I was out in the summer when I was really an outcast.”
It took Trevathan 36 days to complete the 1998 trip and 58 days for the one in 2018. One of the reasons was he used a two-bladed paddle the first time and a one-bladed one for this most recent trip. Plus, one was downstream, the other a tougher upstream.
His longest day paddling was for 27 chart miles, but only 15 actual miles, on Watts Bar. He and Maggie locked through nine dams, two on the same day (Wilson and Wheeler). The lock operators probably still remember this duo, one of them said.
In addition to the Tennessee River, Trevathan has navigated the Cumberland River and wrote the accompanying book, too. He said his bucket list likely won’t find an ending place; he’s already looking at getting out on a new river to make some additional memories. Maggie is invited along. She’s a great “content creator,” he said.
“My family and loved ones are resigned to me doing this every so often,” he said. “I’ve been thinking about this river up north on the Canadian border. Maybe go upstream and then down.”
