The East Tennessee Preservation Alliance invites the general public to submit nominations of endangered historic sites located in Anderson, Blount, Campbell, Claiborne, Cocke, Grainger, Hamblen, Jefferson, Loudon, Monroe, Morgan, Roane, Sevier, Scott or Union Counties. The deadline for nominations is by 4 p.m. on Monday, March 30.
Each May, during National Preservation Month, East Tennessee Preservation Alliance announces its annual Endangered Places list. The objective of the list is to inform communities about the real threat of losing these important sites to development, demolition or lack of maintenance as well as the value of what will be lost if action isn’t taken soon to avoid their destruction.
The 2020 Endangered Places list will be announced on Friday, May 22, during the East Tennessee Preservation Conference in Knoxville. The organization seeks to develop preservation strategies for each property included on the list. Endangered properties can be saved by working with property owners, developers, government officials, citizens and local organizations to find preservation solutions that work.
A nomination form is posted on the Knox Heritage website at knoxheritage.org and must be used to submit nominations.
Completed nomination forms should be emailed to Hollie Cook at hcook@knoxheritage.org.
