Religion and faith have played an important role in the history of Appalachia, and on Monday, Charles Maynard will explore that connection in “Almost Heaven: Religion in Appalachia,” the next in the Blount County Public Library’s Southern Appalachian Studies Series. The program begins at 7 p.m. in the library’s Main Gallery. Admission is free, and the public is invited to attend.
Maynard, who grew up and worshiped on the Southern Cumberland Plateau, will draw on his 40 years of experience as a pastor of churches in the mountains of Virginia, Tennessee and Georgia to show how religion and faith have been shaping forces in the history and culture of Appalachia. In addition to his role as a pastor, he is the author of “Churches of the Smokies” and other works on the Smokies and national parks, and was the founding executive director of Friends of the Smokies. He currently serves as a pastor at Cokesbury United Methodist Church in Knoxville.
“All my experience as a pastor has been in Appalachian churches,” he said. Along with his interest in the Smokies and writing about the area, he said, “I do a lot of storytelling, which is also is a part of Appalachian culture.”
Focus on the Cove
Maynard said he will speak on the background of religion in Appalachia and then tie that into how religion plays a part in Appalachia today.
“I’m going to approach it historically,” he said. “Here are the denominations that came in and this is the role they played in the area, and here’s what it looked like in the Smokies in particular. And I will talk about how it continues to have a role in Appalachia. It’s not just a historical look — it’ll be a look at today, the way it plays out in Appalachia and our area.”
Maynard will concentrate on Blount County — in particular, the three churches in Cades Cove.
“There were actually five churches in Cades Cove, but only three buildings survived the coming of Great Smoky Mountains National Park. I’ll use them as examples to talk about the region. Why were there two Methodist churches? Why were there two Baptist churches? And I’ll talk about some of the squabbles that took place. They were really reflections of regional squabbles … The Methodists argued over slavery, and the Baptists divided over Sunday school and missions, so that’s why you have the Missionary Baptist Church and the Primitive Baptist Church. So, I’ll use those as examples to talk about the region.”
Role of music
The role music has played in religion and Appalachia will also be explored.
“Really, that’s how we got country music—out of the church music of the Appalachians,” Maynard said. “The birthplace of country music is in Bristol, Tenn. It moved to Nashville later, but it’s in the mountains where there was the birth of country music, and it comes out of the churches.”
A tradition in many parts of Appalachia was to have singing instructors.
“They were itinerant, and were most active in the summer,” Maynard said. “So you’d have a singing teacher that would go and have singing schools at churches, almost like we do vacation Bible school now, and you’d have a whole week with this instructor at the church with the kids. The adults would come at night. Shape-note singing was a part of that in some regions where could learn to sing shape notes. That way you could sing anything as long as you could read the notes on a page.”
He noted that singing school was a community event. “Everybody would go to it, then you’d come back to your own church and sing the songs you liked to sing at your church,” Maynard said. “I served a couple of churches where that had been within the memory of people sitting in the pews. Older adults at a church I served in the mountains of Georgia had all gone to singing schools as kids.
“I went to this little church on Lookout Mountain, and the first Sunday my wife and I were there, they started singing and it was stunningly good,” he said. “The entire congregation sang in four-part harmony. It was amazing. Consequently, out of that church came a songwriter that wrote for the group Alabama, and out of that church came a quartet of four sisters who made it to the top of the country charts.”
Maynard said he will include other aspects, as well.
“I think it will be fun,” he said. “Plus, a lot of people in the room are from around here, and they will have their own experiences. I hope there will be a little bit of sharing.”
The Blount County Public Library is located at 508 N. Cusick St., Maryville. For more information on library programs and services, call the library at 865-982-0981 or visit the website at www.blounttn.org.
