In 1955, Althea Gibson (Black) and Angela Buxton (Jewish), were world-ranked tennis players. But nobody wanted to play doubles with either of them — or even talk to them. So they teamed up to defy racism and segregation — and made history. The WordPlayers Theatre Company of Knoxville will perform “Althea and Angela” by Todd Olson at 7 p.m. on Monday, March 6 at Maryville Friends Church in Maryville. The play is this year’s Black History Month performance by The WordPlayers and will be the only performance in Maryville/Blount County.
In 1955, eight years after Jackie Robinson had integrated major league baseball, tennis was still very much segregated and antisemitic, clinging to its country club roots. Althea Gibson, a Black woman from Harlem, and Angela Buxton, a Jewish woman from Liverpool, were very much outcasts.
“Althea and Angela” tells the story of their meeting at an exhibition game in New Delhi, after which they paired up. Soon, they won the French Open and Wimbledon, the first time that any African-American — male or female — had ever won a Grand Slam event. It also tells the story of the unlikely events that occurred 40 years later, when one fell upon destitute times and the other saved her life by a mass appeal to the tennis world.
Gibson was a street-tough gift from Harlem who would do anything to win. Intermittently, she also sings songs from the LP which she recorded after her tennis days. Part 3 finds Althea at age 68.
Buxton, a cultured girl from Liverpool, also would do anything to win. Part 3 finds Angela at age 61.
The Play “Althea & Angela” is a one-act play organized into four sections. The first and last sections take place in 1995, nearly 40 years after the two women’s tennis-playing years. The second and third sections take place in the 1950s, when they were in their prime. Thus, the playwright incorporates the techniques of “flashback” in time and “flash forward.”
In addition to freely moving the action of the play to different time periods, the playwright also incorporates storytelling techniques to move it to different locations: New York City; New Delhi, India; Liverpool, United Kingdom; Paris, France; London, England (Wimbledon); East Orange, New Jersey.
The public is invited to attend this performance of “Althea and Angela.” Light refreshments will be offered at the church, following the performance.
Maryville Friends Church is located at 2044 Sequoyah Ave., Maryville, near John Sevier Elementary School. For more information, call 865-982-8606, and leave a message. The call will be returned.
