Because of COVID-19, 2020 has been the year of disappointments, cancellations, alterations and quarantining.
But as people like Kim Henry know, life, death and grieving move forward despite the hurdles.
Henry is the founder of Mane Support, a nonprofit that uses horses in its grief counseling for both children and adults. There are two locations, the original site in Blount County and the satellite campus in Rockwood. Mane Support is like many organizations, having to cancel some events and find new ways to host others.
A large annual fundraiser, the Hoof to Heart Dinner, had to be canceled this year. So, too, were some bereavement camps for kids that Mane Support had been in partnership with Covenant Home Health and Hospice. It wasn’t possible to bring groups of children together safely in a pandemic, Henry said.
“We put our minds together and came up with a way to move ahead,” Henry said. “I have worked with (Covenant) for 23 years. This is the 26th camp. We just couldn’t let it go.”
The first camp altered by COVID-19 will be held virtually, on Nov. 14, for students in kindergarten through second grade who have experienced the loss of a loved one. The camp will accept 40 children and there is no cost to participate. It’s called Katerpillar Kids Camp. Dates for older children will be announced later.
The campers and their parents will receive an activity box in the mail, including paints and a stuffed horse, Henry said. The children will be part of the morning or afternoon session; parents or caregivers will have their own session in the evening. Henry said if more than 40 are interested, additional dates will be added.
“We are trying to make this as real as possible and meet the needs that are out there for families who have experienced a death,” Henry explained.
Isolation can add more anxiety to children when they are grieving over someone, Henry said. This pandemic can bring increased stress, fear, worry and pain to an already vulnerable situation. She said Mane Support and Covenant want to be able to provide a connection with others, especially the horses, who can teach a lot.
“The horses teach us very well how to live life in the moment and not have an agenda, but to actually be there instead of always doing,” Henry said.
It is Henry’s belief that partnerships are the way to reach more people and provide more services. She met Deede Edele almost 10 years ago; they connected over their love of animals and passion for wanting to give back.
Edele is a local artist who has involved herself in many local projects. She is the art coordinator for Vienna Coffee House, where she stages art shows. This friendship created the Ornaments of Joy fundraiser held at Vienna for six years. One of the first benefactors was Mane Support. Other nonprofits benefitting from her talents over the years include Appalachian Bear Rescue and Family Promise.
With time on her hands during coronavirus, Edele has completed another huge project to benefit the equine-assisted grief counseling center. She has painted 50 ornaments made from recycled incandescent lightbulbs, each one depicting a different horse, complete with mane and ears pointed up.
Meet the horses
They have names like Cinnamon Sugar, who is red, or Huckleberry, with a goofy grin, Angel, Butterscotch, Chocolate, Dusty and Blazer. Each is one-of-a-kind and available now for $30. All proceeds will benefit Mane Supoprt’s mission to help grieving children and families.
“We have kindred spirits,” Edele said of herself and Henry. “I have been creating some type of art for them for years. It was sad they didn’t get to have the dinner this year. These ornaments are a way to try and lift everybody’s spirits.”
Henry adores the creative art pieces and said Edele has worked for months getting them ready.
“God has gifted her with an amazing talent,” Henry said of Edele.
Mane Support continues to offer its various services even in a pandemic. It has a program with children in Maryville City Schools and Henry sees clients in person at both the Maryville and Rockwood locations.
There is also an in-person workshop coming up on Saturday, Oct. 17, on communication. It’s called “What the Neigh Did You Say?” Participants will learn how to better understand themselves as they interact with and observe the lessons the horses can teach.
Then, on Oct. 31, the Spooktacular Second Annual Ride for Hope will take place, starting at Mane Support in Rockwood. The motorcycle ride will being at 8:30 a.m. Registration takes place at 7 a.m. Cost is a suggested donation of $20 per rider. The first 50 riders will receive a T-shirt. All will receive a goody bag.
It is important to learn from this pandemic, especially when it comes to being more flexible, Henry said. She added that the whole purpose in grief work is so people will know they aren’t alone. That has been hard in this year of COVID-19.
“One thing COVID has done, it has pushed us to think outside of the box for ways to reach others when touch cannot be there,” Henry said. “Ways that will let people know they matter and together we can do it.”
