Alzheimer's Tennessee is providing a Telephone Caregiver Support Group for those caregivers of those with the disease. The next opportunity to call will be at 2 p.m. on Monday, April 6. The number is 866-423-8755. Callers must enter the access code 275547#.
Alzheimer's Tennessee is working on more ways to use the telephone, web and social media to connect with families facing Alzheimer's disease and other dementias. For more information, go to alzTennessee.org.
There is also a 24/7 helpline. Call 1-800-ALZ-GATE (259-4283).
