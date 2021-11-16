The Smoky Mountain Amateur Radio Club (SMARC) monthly meeting will be held Monday, Nov. 22, at 7 p.m. at the United Steel Workers Union Hall, 339 South Hall Road, Alcoa. Those unable to attend in person may view a Zoom video teleconference beginning at 6:30 p.m. For instructions, call on the SMARC repeater, W4OLB/R, 146.655-MHz (-600-kHz offset) and Tone Coded Squelch of 100.0-Hz (for access); the repeater transmits a tone of 77.0-Hz.
The business portion of the meeting includes the election of officers and voting on proceeding with the conversion of SMARC from a 501(c)(7) to a 501(c)(3) entity. See the SMARC website, w4olb.org, for further information.
Visitors are welcome to attend the meeting.
Join the weekly net at 7 p.m. on Thursdays on W4OLB/R. An informal morning net occurs at 9 a.m. every Monday through Thursday using W4OLB/R. All ham radio operators are invited to join on the air via W4OLB/R.
For more information on the Monday club meeting, call SMARC President Bob Wilson, KK4XA, at 865-755-3810.
