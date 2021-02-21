The Smoky Mountain Amateur Radio Club (SMARC) will be offering a study course with the goal of participants obtaining the entry level Technician Class FCC issued license. The course of study will run from March 2 until April 17. All except the April 17 session will be via Zoom Video Conference.
The last day will be in-person and include a review of all course material with Q&A culminating in the administration of the Technician Class FCC Examination. All COVID-19 precautions will the followed. You must register by the end of day Feb. 28.
The sessions are free of charge; the course material is taken from the “Ham Radio License Manual" (Technician Class) from the American Radio Relay League, Newington, CT, for $25 (plus shipping). The examination fee is $10.
For more information and registration, go to w4olb.org. Scroll down to "New to Ham Radio?" on the opening page to find the link for registering.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.