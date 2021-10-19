Smoky Mountain Amateur Radio Club (SMARC) meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, Oct. 25, at 7 p.m. The meeting will be an in-person meeting at the United Steel Workers Union Hall, 339 South Hall Road, Alcoa. A Zoom video teleconference will accompany the meeting. Listen for instructions on the SMARC repeater, W4OLB/R,146.655-MHz (-600-kHz TX offset) and Tone Coded Squelch of 100.0-Hz (for access); the repeater transmits a tone of 77.0-Hz.
The meeting will discuss the IRS status of the club. After the business portion of the meeting, Dave, N9KMY, will present “Internet-based Ham Radio” using hot spots and digital voice communications modes.
Visitors are welcome to attend the meeting or view the meeting on Zoom. Instructions are available at the SMARC website, w4olb.org.
Join the weekly net at 7 p.m. on Thursdays on W4OLB/R. There is an informal morning net at 9 a.m. every Monday through Thursday using W4OLB/R. All ham radio operators are invited to join on the air via W4OLB/R.
For more information on the Monday club meeting, please call SMARC President Bob Wilson, KK4XA, at
865-755-3810.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.