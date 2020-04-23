The Smoky Mountain Amateur Radio Club meeting will be held at 7 p.m. on Monday, April 27. However, due to ongoing COVID-19 "Social Distancing" guidelines, the meeting will not be held at the United Steel Workers Hall. A substitute "on-the-air" activity with a simultaneous Zoom video teleconference. Listen for instructions on the SMARC repeater, W4OLB/R, beginning at 6:30 p.m.
The meeting will include a Zoom video teleconference presentation on "WSPR — Weak Signal Propagation Reporter" by Sam Howard, KV4XY. The accompanying audio will be on the SMARC repeater, W4OLB/R, 146.655-MHz (-600-kHz TX offset) and Tone Coded Squelch of 100.0-Hz.
Members will receive emails with a link to Zoom. Visitors are welcome to check into the repeater and view the presentation via Zoom. Those who are interested are invited to join the weekly net at 7 p.m. every Thursday on W4OLB/R (see above).
For more information visit S.M.A.R.C.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.