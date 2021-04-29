American Legion Post 256 meets on the first Friday of each month at Little Italy Restaurant of Tellico Village, 316 Lakeside Plaza, Loudon. The next meeting will take place on May 7.
Breakfast will be available beginning at 8 a.m. and is purchased from the menu. The meeting starts at 9 a.m. The May guest speaker will be Heather Moore-Francis, executive director of Court Appointed Special Advocates of the Tennessee Valley.
Attendees should RSVP to adamsaj@aol.com or call 423-884-3024.
