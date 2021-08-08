Under sunny skies and with the whole school watching, Katie’s Garden was rededicated at Alcoa Elementary early Friday, 26 years after it originally took root to honor one life gone much too soon.
The garden was created by teacher Silvia Roca back in 1995 after one of her students, 7-year-old Katie Deal, died of cancer. Roca said she contacted the families of her students back then to see how they might want to honor Katie.
“I talked to the kids and all of them said she was an angel,” Roca said just before the dedication took place. “I had bought (Katie’s mother) the book, ‘100 ways to Attract Angels’ and read it to the students.”
One of the lines in that book talks about how gardens are really enchanted playgrounds for angels, Roca said. “That was all they needed to hear. They wanted to plant a garden.”
Katie’s Garden took shape those many years ago. Roca said she thought it might end up being a couple of benches and some flowers that each child would plant.
“We kept getting money and support and it turned into this,” Roca said as she looked around.
Katie Suzanne Deal was born on June 15, 1987. She died on Jan. 20, 1995.
Roca, who is now retired, recalled the days when Katie was able to attend school during her cancer treatments. Roca said her classmates had pillows and blankets to provide comfort for Katie, and a special time was gathering around to read a book together.
Since it was created, Roca has been the caretaker of Katie’s Garden. She said other AES students who have passed away also are memorialized here, including Garrett Jablonski, who died at the age of 10 in September 2019, and Clark Reagan, who died in June 2019. His mother, Miranda Talley, is a teacher with Alcoa City Schools.
When the killing of students at Columbine High School took place in Colorado back in 1999, there was a tribute to those 13 victims in this garden, too.
It has been Roca who has tended this flower garden for the past 26 years. She said it is a tough job for one person. That’s when AES PTO stepped in.
Last fall, PTO members began reshaping and adding plants to the outdoor space. A grant from Arconic was used along with the hands of many volunteers. Local businesses also contributed.
“It was a lot of volunteers who really pushed it forward,” said Kelsey Caughron, a member of the PTO. She said PTO member Heather Love was instrumental in getting the project off the ground.
The rededication included the unveiling of a plaque telling about Katie. Her family — mom Laura, dad Eugene, brother Josh and sister Liz — were present at the ceremony.
Because it was so long ago that Katie died, current students only know her through this thoughtful tribute. Some have asked about her time at AES.
“We wanted them to know a small piece of her,” Love said.
“Katie was beautiful, brave, outspoken, tough and loved by all who knew her,” the plaque states.
A plaque honoring Roca for her years of hard work in Katie’s Garden was unveiled as well.
Love talked about a Little Free Library that a local Girl Scout troop installed in honor of Garret Jablonski. His dad, Scott, also was present on this day.
The garden contains a variety of flowers, but also a rock garden filled with painted rocks from AES students. There is a Ladybug Crossing and Weather Stone.
Roca admits she isn’t a master gardener and sometimes got overwhelmed with the garden’s upkeep. She said it has been a labor of love for her and she’s now passing the responsibility to the PTO.
“You guys have got it for the next 25 years,” she told them.
Eugene and Laura Deal and Scott Jablonski helped with the release of 60 butterflies at the end of the rededication of Katie’s Garden. There was a butterfly release done when the garden was first created.
Eugene and Laura said they came back to AES in recent months to see the progress on the reshaping of the garden that bears their daughter’s name. This couple still resides in Blount County and was greeted by old friends on Friday.
Laura pointed out her daughter’s footprints that are there at the entrance to the garden. They were made with boots the 7-year-old got from her parents for Christmas.
“It has been an emotional day,” Eugene said as the ceremony was winding down. “I was OK until I saw Ms. Roca. She was Katie’s only teacher.”
He and Laura shared special moments with many in the crowd, and he expressed his gratitude for all that’s been done for his family. That’s not to say any of it was surprising or unexpected. Eugene grew up just a few blocks from the school.
“This is Alcoa,” Katie’s dad said.
