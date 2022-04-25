Lately at Alcoa Middle School, we’ve been very active in many events. One of many things that we have been doing is state testing. TCAP (Tennessee Comprehensive Assessment Program) are multiple tests that evaluate a student’s academic knowledge, which every student in our school takes at the end of the year.
Also AMS is having a school-wide dodgeball tournament, with teams of five to 10 students competing against your grade. There will be a $10r entry fee per team and a $2 entry price for student spectators of the tournament.
Minute-to-win-it competitions are in the morning during school assembly, the reward for these games are points. At the end of TCAPs whichever grade has the most points wins an afternoon out of class. Additionally, we have had an Easter egg coloring contest with the prizes being first place, $100 second place, $20 and third place $10. Also, our Gameplan Groups (assigned group that every student attends to for 15 minutes before school) have had a poster competition with the winners being Cheryl Arp’s, Keri Prigmore’s and Carrie Carico’s Gameplans group. The winners of the poster competition will be awarded with a pizza party.
Lastly, the Jayteens Club at AMS (a club of after school students who volunteer their service) has resumed their yearly Easter Festival, since we didn’t host it last year because of COVID-19. The easter festival had carnival games, inflatables, egg hunts, and concessions.
