The Maryville Mountaineers Pathfinder Club is offering a unique experience this weekend — the opportunity to try foods from 18 different countries, all in one convenient location.
This is a Christian, global organization of young people from fifth grade and up, explained Tomoko Kim, Pathfinder director. They are sponsored by the Seventh-day Adventist Church, but anyone is welcome to join the organization, Kim said.
The International Food Festival will take place from 6:30-8:30 p.m. on Saturday, Feb. 26, at Maryville Seventh-day Adventist Church, 2921 Sevierville Road, Maryville. Admission is free but tickets will be available in $1 amounts to purchase food at each booth. Most of the booths will sell small amounts of food for two-four tickets, Kim said.
The countries to be represented are Guam, Japan, Korea, Thailand, Philippines, United States, Lakota Indian tribe, Cuba, Puerto Rico, Colombia, Brazil, Ireland, Scotland, Wales, Italy, Greece, Denmark and Russia. All dishes will be meatless.
Philippines will offer up fried lumpia or spring rolls, pancit noodles and seitan adobo, Kim said.
Japan will have different type of sushi and yakiosoba.
Italian dishes will include lasagna and tiramisu.
Choices from Scotland will include sweet and savory scones and cranachan raspberry desserts.
Empanadas, guava cheese pastries and guineo eschabeche, dishes popular in Scotland, will be offered along with Korean leek dumplings and cucumber kimchi.
“Our church is so diverse, so most of the ethnic people are cooking their ethnic foods,” Kim explained. “Most of the cooks have their specific country in their ancestry.”
Those cooks are the parents of Pathfinder members and supporters. Most of the teens will be running the ticket and beverages. They will also be selling donated homemade goods such as quilted blankets, soap, essential oils and breads, Kim said. The younger youth will be helping serve at their parents’ booths.
This past year, there were 15 members of this Pathfinders club. It has now grown to 24, Kim said.
“It is similar to Girl Scout and Boy Scouts, except that we are a Christian co-ed group, and we stress the importance of doing things together, which can include worshiping and praying together, memorizing scripture and studying the Blble, doing community service, learning about nature and outdoor skills ...” Kim said.
This group of young people starts meeting in September on the first and third Wednesdays of each month. There is a ceremony each May where the members celebrate what they have learned over the course of the year. So far this year, these young people have enjoyed camping out in Great Smoky Mountains National Park, where they cooked meals together and hiked.
“It is so important for these youth to fast from electronic devices and just enjoy face-to-face time outdoors in the fresh air and around campfires ... It’s also another way to connect with God, our creator who made all of nature so beautiful and in order,” Kim said.
In addition to these adventures, the Pathfinders also focus on community service. In the fall, the group collects nonperishable food items and delivered food baskets to families in Family Promise. Last year, the youth organization teamed up with the Foster Parent Association to assist grandparents who are raising their grandchildren.
Back in 2019, this community service extended outside the United States with a mission trip to Ecuador.
“We are happy when we serve others and take our time to make others happy,” Kim said. “It is what Jesus taught us to do.”
The SDA Church worldwide is known for its emphasis on a plant-based diet and healthy lifestyle. In the past, Maryville SDA hosted its Supper Club where community members enjoyed a plant-based meal. Speakers were brought in and recipes were also shared.
The Supper Club will start back up again on the first Thursday in May. The church also offers a creation health seminar and stop smoking seminar.
Kim said the International Food Festival is a way to reach out to the community and also share the excellent cooking talents of the church congregation. Raising funds for future Pathfinders projects is also a goal of the event.
When it’s all over, the International Food Festival will have been an experience that helped build teamwork while bringing people together to just enjoy each other’s company, she added.
