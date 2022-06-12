After nearly 30 years on display, the McClung Museum of Natural History and Culture announces the closure of the long-term exhibition, Ancient Egypt: The Eternal Voice. The exhibition will remain open to the public through July 23, as the McClung prepares to return loaned objects on display to partnering museums.
Curated by the late Elaine A. Evans, Ancient Egypt: The Eternal Voice opened at the McClung Museum on Aug. 29, 1992. The exhibition showcases the culture and artifacts of the ancient people of the Nile Valley. Many items in the collection, including an ornate coffin of a priestess and a scaled model of the Great Hall at Karnak, have been on loan from other museums for nearly three decades.
From the sacred statues of gods and goddesses to the mundane tools of everyday life, the exhibit has brought ancient Egypt to life for tens of thousands of McClung visitors. Now, the gallery will take on a new life as it is reimagined into a flexible space that fits the needs of the museum, campus, and Greater Knoxville community.
“It is essential that museums rotate exhibitions and provide the public with new and engaging spaces,” said McClung Museum Jefferson Chapman Executive Director Claudio Gómez. “The departure of the Ancient Egypt exhibition allows the McClung to explore new and creative ideas for that gallery. We are excited to see it transform over the coming months and years.”
To commemorate 30 years on display and say farewell to the exhibition, the community is invited to a free family day event on July 23. The event, which runs from 1-4 p.m., will feature crafts and activities that celebrate the captivating histories of ancient Egypt. To register for the event, please visit tiny.utk.edu/EgyptExhibit. Families with children of all ages are welcome to attend.
McClung Museum is located at 1327 Circle Park Drive, Knoxville.
