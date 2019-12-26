The number stands at 17 — tiny bears who arrived at Appalachian Bear Rescue in 2019 in varying stages of starvation and injury.
The first was Hartley, a yearling rescued from a backroad in Kentucky on what might have been his last day had ABR not intervened. He arrived at the center in Townsend on Feb. 14, so emaciated his fur was falling out. He weighed only 11 pounds when rescued. When he left in May, Hartley returned to the wild at an amazing 73.6 pounds and a fighting chance at new life.
His story was followed by thousands on social media and local outlets. The ABR cub house, where Hartley spent much of his time getting better and bigger, is now named for Hartley.
At the height of the year, ABR housed 13 bears at one time. There is a cub nursery, recovery center, cub houses and also wild enclosures, which are the last stop as these wild bears are returned from whence they came. All of the rehabilitated bears are taken back and released near where they are found. Many are orphaned after their mothers are struck by cars or suffer a deadly fall.
With only a few days remaining in 2019, Appalachian Bear Rescue is continuing its mission of providing care to injured or orphaned black bear cubs with three who will remain in the center over winter.
Residency in Townsend for now
The two Louisiana bears — Beignet and her brother Boudreaux, where rescued from a flooded den in Louisiana and brought here by private plane, dubbed Bear Force One. Beignet had the toughest time, fracturing her leg twice and having one surgery. It was decided weeks ago that these two would be wintering at ABR. Another of the cubs, Jessamine, is from South Carolina and will also be staying at ABR for the winter. Curators have stopped feeding them, since the food supply in the wild has dwindled; that encourages the bears to den for the winter.
Jessamine also arrived at ABR by private plane, in June.
“The reason Louisiana is staying is because Beignet broke her leg for a second time, pretty late in the stay,” said Dana Dodd, executive director for ABR. “Even though she is walking fine without a limp, climbing, running and doing all of the things she should be doing, wildlife officials and our curators agreed a denning season of just resting would get her that much stronger.”
One plus one plus one
Once the decision was made to keep Beignet, it made sense to keep her brother, Boudreaux, Dodd explained. “When South Carolina saw we were going to keep Louisiana over the winter, they asked if they could pick theirs up (Jessamine) for a spring release. We said yes. It doesn’t make any difference if we have two or 10.”
Because they have never had bears den over the winter, Dodd said they aren’t sure what that will look like. The previous bears that have stayed in winter were ones who came late to the facility and were too sick to den.
Followers of ABR will likely never forget the beary triplets that also came to call ABR home this year. Bluebeary, Blackbeary and Hucklebeary are siblings from Tennessee who arrived on April 7 at only 2 months old. They spent almost every waking moment wrestling, destroying the saplings in the wild enclosures and hanging out with Beignet and Boudreaux for a time. The group became known as The Party of Five on Facebook. The bearys were released on Dec. 6.
The female, Bluebeary, weighed in at 77 pounds. Males Blackbeary and Hucklebeary were 84 and 83 pounds upon relase.
Two other siblings, Bluebelle and Marigold, were brought to ABR from Pittman Center. They arrived on July 5 at 5 months old. Bluebelle weighed 14.53 pounds and Marigold, 13.61 pounds. Their mother had been struck by a car and killed.
These two were released on Dec. 3. Bluebelle weighed a healthy 88 pounds and Marigold, 81 pounds.
Bentley and Dandelion, also siblings, came to ABR from Polk County. They arrived on June 4 and weighed about 4 pounds. Each of the bears is weighed and measured when they arrive and also as they are being released. Dandelion left weighing 82 pounds and Bentley, a whopping 94 pounds. Their release date was Dec. 17.
The three other yearlings
Three yearlings spent months together at this rehab center in 2019. Sweetie, Iris and Daffodil spent time together in one of the wild enclosures as they gained strength. All three were released back into the wild in late July. Sweetie and Daffodil were checked into ABR in March, and Iris, in May. Daffodil was the sickest, unable to even hold her head up when she first arrived. She spent five days in. ICU at the University of Tennessee College of Veterinary Medicine, which provides medical attention to all the bears at ABR.
Two yearlings brought to ABR early on were too severely injured or emaciated and didn’t survive, Oliver and Tulip. One other, Lyon was hit by a car and died.
At its busiest, ABR was caring for 10 cubs and three yearlings at one time.
As 2020 comes into view, ABR is embarking on an expansion plan that will include an additional wild enclosure. The project will be split into two phases over two years. Cost will be $500,000 to construct the new enclosure and make facility improvements.
Expansion in the works
Phase One will include adding infrastructure like road access, electricity, water access, camera cables and the completion of two sides of the new enclosure using existing fencing. Improvements will also be made to the cub nursery, release staging area and recovery center. This work can be done now and won’t interfere with the cubs ready to den in the wild enclosures.
“We are doing some improvements now in the Red Roof Recovery Center,” Dodd said. “And we are doing some improvements in Hartley House and the cub nursery. Those are things we can do with cubs onsite.”
Phase Two includes the installation of two sides of the new enclosure fencing, new acclimation pens, cameras and connecting corridors.
Dodd described 2019 as a challenging year, despite it not being a year for mast failure. “It was a challenge because of how early bears arrived, with Hartley on Feb. 14. “It started a month before cub season usually starts,” she said. “We were getting neonatal cubs with the triplets and Beignet and Boudreaux. At the same time we were getting yearlings who required different treatments. But they were so sick. It made for a long year for our curators.”
