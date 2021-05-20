Kayla Anderson and Bryson Myers are the 2021 recipients of a Foothills Striders Scholarship. The awards are given each year to two Blount County students, who have distinguished themselves academically as well as physically by participating in sport activities, such as biking, hiking and/or running. Both Anderson and Myers will receive a $2,000 scholarship from the Striders in the fall to assist with their upcoming college expenses.
Kayla is a graduate of William Blount High School and the daughter of Donny and Jama Anderson. She plans to attend the University of Tennessee in Knoxville. She has been admitted to The Haslam College of Business. Bryson is a graduate of Heritage High School and the son of Danny and Jennifer Myers. He will attend Tennessee Tech University in Cookeville to pursue a degree in Mechanical Engineering.
Kayla Anderson started running cross country and track at Carpenters Middle School. At track meets, she ran the 800 meters, 1600 meters, and the 4×800 meters. From the sport of running, she progressed to taking up rowing with TriStar Rowing in Louisville. Next year, she will wear orange and compete as a rower with the Lady Vols. Since the pandemic, she started hiking. Kayla’s favorite places to hike are Charlie’s Bunion on the Appalachian Trail, and Gregory Bald on the Gregory Ridge Trail. She is on her way to hiking 100 miles. In her essay, she wrote about her excitement when she and her dad received new hiking boots for Christmas. Kayla commented that she loved “the beautiful views and the feeling of accomplishment when reaching the destination.”
Bryson Myers wrote that he mountain bikes and hikes in the Smoky Mountains, but his primary sports are running and soccer. He has been running since the seventh grade. Running has helped him to develop a strong sense of determination. At Heritage High School, he served as the captain of the school’s soccer team for two years and captain of the cross county team his senior year. He has volunteered at soccer camp for elementary and middle school students. Plus, Bryson has volunteered at local running races in Maryville and Townsend. Academically, he enjoys competing in robotic contests. He worked with his classmates to construct a robot for a state competition and the team won a gold medal. They will compete at the national level this summer.
Including this years’ recipients, the Foothills Striders will have awarded $92,900 since 1987. The club’s website is located at http://www.foothillstrid ers.org/.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.