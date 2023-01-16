Athens Community Theatre announces its winter 2023 production, Andrew Lloyd Webber’s "School of Rock the Musical," book by Julian Fellowes, lyrics by Glenn Slauter, and new music by Webber. The production School of Rock runs Feb. 10-19, with six performances.
Friday and Saturday Feb. 10-11 and 17-18 performances are at 7 p.m. and Sunday Feb. 12 and 19 matinees are at 2 p.m. at the Arts Center in Athens in the Sue E. Trotter Black Box Theater.
"School of Rock the Musical" is a new hit musical based on the much-loved film of the same name. The story follows Dewey Finn, a failed, wannabe rock star who decides to earn an extra bit of cash by posing as a substitute teacher at a prestigious prep school. There he turns a class of straight–A pupils into a guitar-shredding, bass-slapping, mind-blowing rock band. But can he get them to the Battle of the Bands without their parents and the school’s headmistress finding out? The show, featuring a live kids’ rock band, is a loving testimony to the transforming power of music.
Tickets are available online at athensartscouncil.org, over the phone, or in person at the Arts Center. Adult tickets are $20 and student tickets are $15.
The Arts Center is located in Historic Downtown Athens in the Main Street District at 320 North White St.
