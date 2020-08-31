The Blount County Animal Shelter is looking for volunteers to work in its small and large dog rooms and to help with cats and kittens. The commitment would be for two hours one day a week. Volunteers are needed to walk dogs, help clean kennels and change blankets and give snuggles. Those interested must be at least 16. Volunteers are needed seven days a week.
For more information, email sbdavid01@outlook.com. The Blount County Animal Shelter is located at 233 Currie Ave, Maryville. The office can be reached at 865-980-6244.
