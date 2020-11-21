Paul and Lucille (Swafford) Allison, of Friendsville, celebrated 76 years of marriage on Nov. 19, 2020. They were married on Nov. 19, 1944.
Their family includes children, Darris Allison, of Louisville, Denise Long, of Greenback, Danette Clemmer, of Friendsville and Donna Wormsley, of Maryville; eight grandchildren; and nine great-grandchildren.
Lucille is the founder of Allison’s Catfish Restaurant and Paul is the founder of Allison Boats. They are both retired.
They celebrated their anniversary at home, but cards or phone calls are welcomed and much appreciated.
