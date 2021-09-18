Caron and Kristine Beard celebrated sixty years of marriage on September 17. Caron is a retired landscape architect and contractor and Kristine is a retired architect. Children Kevin and Kim Beard of Louisville and Karla and John Heidelberg of Los Angeles, California and Arlington Virginia have given the Beards six grandchildren.
Family celebrated the marriage with a reception held on the evening of the anniversary date at the East Tennessee Ballroom Dance Club.
