Kenneth and June Beaver will celebrate their 71st wedding anniversary on June 23, 2021. They were married in Maryville by the Rev. Paul Reneau in 1950.
Their family includes children, Kyle and Von Beaver, Tony Beaver, the late Ken Beaver and Debbie Beaver; grandchildren, Amy (Ben), Allison, the late Amanda, and Cameron (Liv); great-grandchildren, Colter (Kelsey), Gavin, Lucy, Benji and Baxter; and one great-great-grandchild on the way.
They have been members of Madison Avenue Baptist Church for 70 years. Kenneth retired from Bell South and June retired from Proffitt’s Department Store. They enjoy working in their yard and flowers and going to church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.