Herb and Jean Bishop, of Rockford, will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on Mary 6, 2020. The high school sweethearts were married in 1955 in Rockford.
Their family includes daughters, Janet Kegel and Kimb Kerr; three grandsons, the late Josh Covington, Caleb (Jenna) Covington and Daniel (Holly) Roysden; and one great-grandson, Joshua Allen Roysden.
Herb is retired from UPS after 29 years of service delivering to downtown Knoxville, a route that he loved. Jean is a homemaker and still loved cooking and caring for her family.
Both Herb and Jean are Christians, and enjoy attending their long-time church, Madison Avenue Baptist.
Due to COVID-19, a private celebration is planned.
