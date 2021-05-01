Herb and Jean Bishop, of Rockford, will celebrate their 66th wedding anniversary on May 6, 2021, with a private celebration.
Herb retired from UPS in 1998 after 29 years of service, delivering to downtown Knoxville, a route that he loved. Jean continues to be a faithful homemaker, cooking, cleaning and caring for their family.
They are Christians and have missed attending Madison Avenue Baptist Church due to COVID-19, but hope to begin again soon.
Their family includes daughters, Janet Kegel and Kim Kerr; grandsons, Josh Covington (deceased), Caleb Covington (Jenna) and Daniel Roysden; great-grandson, Joshua Allen Roysden and his mom, Holly Roysden.
