Rick and Nora (Norden) Bivens, of Morristown, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on Sept. 4. The couple was married on Sept. 4, 1971. Rick retired from a career as a fishery biologist. Nora is retired from a career as a radiology technologist.
The couple have two children; Dwayne Bivens of Knoxville, and Caroline Snowden of Morristown, and two grandchildren.
