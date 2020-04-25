Ronnie and Donna (Raulston) Boone, of Maryville, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on April 25, 2020. The couple were married in 1970.
Donna is retired from Walmart, in Alcoa, where she was in personnel management. Ronnie is retired from WYKO Tire Technology, in Greenback, where he worked as a machinist.
Their family includes children, Brian and Christy Boone, of Maryville, and Ashley and Weldon Davis, of Knoxville; and four grandchildren.
Family and friends are invited to visit Donna Boone on her Facebook page and share your congratulations and well wishes.
