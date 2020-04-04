Claude and Marie Boring will celebrate their 65th wedding anniversary on April 9, 2020. The couple were married in 1955, at the home of the groom’s parents, Andrew and Verna Boring. The wedding was officiated by the Rev. Carl White.
The bride’s parents are Odie and Thelma Whitehead. Claude and Marie have three children: Greg and Donna Boring, Rayna “Susie” and Tommy Smith and Tony and Heather Boring; six grandchildren; and four great-grandchildren.
Claude retired from Winn-Dixie. Marie retired from Foothill’s Ace Hardware. They attend and are members of Hillcrest Baptist Church.
Due to coronavirus, a celebration will be planned at a later date.
