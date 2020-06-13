Jimmy and Connie Teffeteller Bradley, of Maryville, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on June 12. The couple was married in 1970. Their family includes children, Heather (Shawn) Clayborne, of Maryville, and Hilary (Tom) Brown, of Cookeville; and two grandchildren. Jimmy is retired from AT&T and Connie is retired from St. Mary’s Medical Center, where she worked as an RN for 40 years. A celebration will be held after the pandemic is under control.

Recommended for you

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.