George H. and Barbara M. (Potter) Burgess, of Maryville, will celebrate their 67th wedding anniversary on Nov. 22, 2020. They were married on Nov. 22, 1953.
Their family includes children, George H. Burgess Jr., of Knoxville, Dennis W. Burgess Sr., of Maryville, Sarah and Phil Moffett, of Greenback, and Scott and Marilyn Burgess, of Oak Ridge; 12 grandchildren; and 10 great-grandchildren.
Barbara is retired from H&R Block Inc. where she was an enrolled agent for 38 years. George is a retired Unites States Air Force Chief Master Sergeant after 29 years of service and also retired from Orgill Brothers after 20 years.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.