Glenna and Nathan Byrd, of Maryville, celebrated their 70th wedding anniversary on September 12, 2020.
Glenna was born in Hong Kong to missionary parents serving in China, while Nathan is from Ozark, Alabama. The Byrds have lived in Maryville since 2002 and are members of the First Baptist Church of Maryville. Glenna was a former school teacher and Nathan retired from the United States Forest Service.
Their family includes their daughter and son-in-law, Robin and Eddie Johnston of Newark, Delaware, and their son and daughter-in-law Allen and Debbie Byrd of Maryville. The Byrds' have five grandchildren, Nathan Bowman Johnston, of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, Michael Johnston, of Newark, Delaware, Anna Bird, of Newark, Delaware, Kristi Byrd, of Cleveland, Tennessee, and David Byrd, of Knoxville, Tennessee. The Byrds' have also been blessed with 7 great-grandchildren.
