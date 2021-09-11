Jim and Bonnie Catron will celebrate 51 years of marriage on a sunset cruise out of Rockport, Maine on Sept. 12. The couple was married on Sept. 12, 1970, at the Maryville First Baptist Church.
Jim was a Certified Public Accountant and retired from Foothills Farmers Co-op. Bonnie was a Certified Administrative Professional and retired from C2RL Engineers.
Children are James Jr. (and Christine) in Valley Park, Missouri and Chris (and Carla) in Bartlett, Tennessee. Grandchildren are Sean, Talan, Lorelei and Charlie Catron.
