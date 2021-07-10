Chet and Karen (Fulwilder) Coleman, of Maryville, celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary on July 10, 2021. They were married in 1971, in Edgeworth, Pennsylvania, by the Rev. Hastings.
Their family includes children, Colleen Coleman Riordan and Shawn Coleman; and four grandchildren.
Chet is a school bus driver for Blount County Schools and Karen is involved with the Maryville branch of AAUW and Blount County Newcomers.
