Jack and Laverne (Bolt) Cox, of Friendsville, celebrated their 55th wedding anniversary on July 11, 2020, with family.
The couple were married July 10, 1965, at Hensley’s Chapel Primitive Baptist Church. The Rev. Tommy Shillings officiated.
Both Mr. and Mrs. Cox are retired. They are members of Laurel Bank Baptist Church.
Their family includes Brian (Becky) Cox, Jeff (Bridget) Cox and Scott Cox, all of Maryville. They have eight grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
