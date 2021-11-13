Mark and Janice (Gregory) Davidson of Maryville are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. The couple were married on Nov. 26, 1971 at Alcoa First Baptist Church with minister Doug Sager officiating. The Rev. Henry Linginfelter assisted.
They have two children — a son, Josh Davidson and wife, Rachel, and daughter Bethany Brisson and husband, Bryan. The Davidsons have four grandchildren and one due in March.
Mark teaches Our Appalachia classes at Pellissippi State Community College.
The couple just returned from a Florida beach trip. A Smoky Mountain trip is planned to complete the anniversary celebration.
