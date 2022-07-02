Buck and Sue Deakin

Buck and Sue Deakin

Buck and Sue Deakin, of Maryville, are celebrating their 65th wedding anniversary today. The couple were married in 1957 by Jack Spencer at Monte Vista Baptist Church.

Together, they have a daughter, Donna, and a son-in-law, R.L. Dowdy. As well as special friends, Mack and Faye Brown.

The Deakin’s are active members of Broadway Baptist Church. Mr. Deakin is retired from Delta Airlines and Mrs. Deakin from Prudential Insurance.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.