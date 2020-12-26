Clyde and Peggy (Isbill) Dockery, of Maryville, will celebrate their 60th wedding anniversary on Dec. 27, 2020, with a private celebration. They were married in Tellico Plains, on Dec. 27, 1960, by James Atkins.
Their family includes children, Melissa, Mechelle and Bart; four grandchildren; and five great-grandchildren.
They are avid sports fans and Sunday School teachers at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.
