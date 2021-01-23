Keith and Iva (Cooper) Endsley, of Friendsville, celebrated their 65th wedding anniversary Jan. 8.
The couple were married Jan. 8, 1956, at the home of the bride’s parents, Mr. and Mrs. Kermit Cooper. The groom’s parents were Mr. and Mrs. Richard Endsley.
Their family includes children, Buster and Deana Endsley, of Kingston, and Janice and Ron Wilson, of Greenback; six grandchildren; and eight great-grandchildren.
Mr. Endsley served five years in the U.S. Coast Guard and is retired from Martin Marietta in Oak Ridge. Mrs. Endsley is retired from Millers-Hess Department Store.
They attend Unitia Free Holiness Church. They have traveled to all 50 states and enjoy camping in Cades Cove in October with the whole gang.
