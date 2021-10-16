Virgil and Judy (Perkins) Everett, of Maryville, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Oct. 14, 2021.
Their family includes son and daughter-in-law, Tim and Coco Everett; daughters, Veronica Everett and Tammy Everett; grandchildren, Matt and Brooke Everett and Mark and Cassie Everett; and three great-grandsons, Campbell, Silas and Davis Everett, all of Maryville.
The couple celebrated with a private gathering provided by their children and grandchildren.
