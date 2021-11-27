Patrick and Teresa Flanagan of Maryville will celebrate 50 years of marriage on Saturday, Dec. 11. They were married on Dec. 11, 1971, in St. Mary’s Catholic Church, in Manhasset, New York. The couple moved to Tennessee in 1999. Their family consists of son Michael (Jenny) Flanagan, grandsons Levi, Dean and Jack of Denver and son Sean (Kaysey), granddaughter Eloise and grandson Kieran of Waxhaw, North Carolina.
