Franklins celebrate 67th anniversary
J.C. and Joyce McCammon Franklin will celebrate their 67th wedding anniversary today, June 6. They were married in 1954, at Toqua Presbyterian Church in Monroe County by the Rev. C. McCoy Franklin.
J.C. is a veteran, a former Blount County commissioner, retired from ALCOA and is still living on the farm. Joyce is a homemaker and a retired farmer.
They are members of Clover Hill Presbyterian Church, where he has served as an elder and she has served as a deacon.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.