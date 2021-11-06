C.A. and Loretta (Everett) Gilland will mark their 70th wedding anniversary on Wednesday, Nov. 10, 2021. The couple plans to celebrate their 70th with a trip to Wisconsin.
The Gillands are the parents of David Gilland and the late Debbie Gilland Greaser, have two grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
C.A. is retired from ALCOA, Inc. Loretta is retired from Proffitt’s Department Store where she had 40+ years of service. Family is important to the Gillands, who now also enjoy watching their great-great grandson Jameson Perkins.
