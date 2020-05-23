Bruce and Kathleen (Willocks) Gorenflo, of Maryville, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on May 21, 2020. They were married in Gatlinburg in 1960, by Reilly Dodgen.
The family includes children, Jeff and Michele Gorenflo and Jason and Brittany Gorenflo, of Louisville and Jody and Joey Henson, of Sterling Heights, Michigan; six grandchildren; and three great-grandchildren.
Mr. Gorenflo is retired from Ford Motor Credit Company. He served in Berlin during the Berlin Crisis with the 134th Air National Guard. Mrs. Gorenflo is retired from Blount County School Foodservice. The couple are members at Beech Grove Baptist Church.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.