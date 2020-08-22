Leonard and Trula (McCarter) Greene, of Friendsville, celebrated their 60th wedding anniversary on Aug. 20, 2020. They were married in 1960.
Trula is a retired homemaker and Leonard is retired from TN Marble Company.
Their family includes children, Rose Anna Boring, of Maryville, Loretta Lang, of Maryville, Robin Lee, of Friendsville, and Rhonda Patty, of Friendsville; six grandchildren; and 11 great-grandchildren.
The couple celebrated with their children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Family and friends are welcome to call or visit the couple at their residence.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.