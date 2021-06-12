RoyMac and Sara Saltz Gregory, of Maryville, will celebrate their 50th wedding anniversary on June 13, 2021. They were married in 1971.
RoyMac is a retired mental health employee of the State of Tennessee. Sara is a retired registered nurse.
Their family includes children, Mark and Martha Gregory, of Chattanooga, and Kristin Gregory, of Maryville; and three grandchildren.
