Robert and Gerry (Rainwater) Grindstaff will celebrate 60 years of marriage on Nov. 24. They were married on Nov. 24, 1961 at Forest Hill Baptist Church, with the Rev. Roy Tipton officiating.
Their family consists of son Jeffrey (Brenda) Grindstaff, daughter Jennifer (Rom) Everett and grandson Elijah Everett, a senior at the University of Tennessee.
