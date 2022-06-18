MDT-06182022-l-anniv-hargis-sub

Steve and Janie Hargis, of Friendsville, celebrated their 50th anniversary on June 13. The couple were married in 1972 at Mountain View Christian Church by Gary T. Hall.

Steve is retired from K-25 Oak Ridge after 33 years and Janie is a retired hairdresser after 40 years. Both are members of Dotson Memorial Baptist Church.

The couple have a daughter, Wendi Clendenen; son-in-law, Gary Clendenen; son Will Hargis; and daughter-in-law, Misty Hargis. They also have four grandchildren.

Trending Recipe Videos



Tags

Recommended for you


(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.