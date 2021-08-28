Friends and family of Ann and Darrell Herron are invited to join in a celebration of 50 years of marriage on Saturday, Sept. 4, from 1-4 p.m. with a reception in the Fellowship Hall at Six Mile Missionary Baptist Church.
The Herrons were married in Columbus, Georgia, on Sept. 3, 1971, and now reside in Maryville. Children Cathy Rocco of Maryville, Rickey (and Wendy) Herron of Alabama and Ernie (and Rhonda) Herron of Mississippi have given the couple ten grandchildren and six great-great grandchildren.
Darrell is retired from the US Army and the Postal Service. Ann worked for the Airport Hilton, Hardees and Maryville Healthcare. The couple are active members of Six Mile Missionary Baptist Church and enjoy puzzles, painting and garden and yard work.
