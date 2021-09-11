Hines anniversary

Gerald and Ann Hines, of Rockford, are celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. They were married on Sept. 10, 1971. Their children are Brett (Leslie) Hines, Michael Hines and Kelly Yates. They have four grandchildren.

