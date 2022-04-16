Joram “Herk” and Doris Holbert celebrated their 51st anniversary on Saturday, April 16. The couple were married in 1971 at the First United Methodist Church in Johnson City.
Herk retired from the U.S. Air Force with the rank of Senior Master Sergeant in Air Field Management at McGhee Tyson Air Base. Doris retired with 25 years of service with the State of Tennessee as Administrative Secretary.
Both are members at Mt. Carmel Missionary Baptist Church in Maryville.
